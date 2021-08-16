Falkirk event is second in Scotland to bring people together after lockdown

Dollar Park Walled Garden (Pic: Alan Murray)

The Scotland Roadshow comes to Dollar Park Walled Garden between 1:00pm and 3:00pm on Saturday.

It’s billed as a chance to meet up in a safe and relaxed manner, and enjoy a cuppa and snack.

The event has been backed by the Eden Project Communities fund, and is the second small, outdoor event to be staged north of the border.

It’s free to attend but you need to register.

The Scotland Roadshow aims to offer a chance for folk to get together after 18 months of lockdown.

It promises a relaxed, informal environment for people to socialise.

It will mainly be a standing event - there will be a small number of chairs, and you do require one the organisers will reserve one.

There will be cuppas plus a small snack for everyone, and some background music.

The event is set within a half-acre site within Dollar Park.

The Walled Garden is managed by Cyrenians in partnership with Falkirk Criminal Justice Service and Falkirk Council, and includes a sensory garden, an arbour area, a bandstand and an 'ambitious fruit and vegetable patch'.

The routes to and from it are suitable for wheelchairs, and there are toilets at Arnotdale House within the park. They are open to the general public, plus a small number of disabled parking bays at Dollar Park.

Everyone attending will be provided with a pack of resources, 1m social distancing will be in place, with all food and drink served by staff.

