Falkirk education: Green MSP finds out more about uniform swap shop at Falkirk area schools

St Bernadette’s Primary in Stenhousemuir and St Mungo’s High in Bainsford both offer the opportunity to recycle school clothing which is in good condition.

Recently, Central Scotland Green MSP Gillian Mackay visited both schools to see in action the work of the Parent Teacher Association initiatives.

Stuart Donaldson, St Bernadette’s PTA treasurer, said: “Our PTA set up a uniform swap shop not long after the school opened about ten years ago. Parents with uniform items in good condition which they no longer need donate them to the swap shop. Parents who need uniform items come along to the swap shop and see if what they need is there.

MSP Gillian Mackay is shown the PTA organised uniform swap shop at St Bernadette's by pupils

"The idea is to save parents money and to recycle for environmental reasons. Mrs Heeps in the school office at St Bernadette’s runs the swap shop these days.

He added that Antoinette Cherubini-Donaldson from St Mungo’s PTA decided to set up a swap shop at the high school around six years ago after her children moved up from St Bernadettes.

Stuart said: “The idea is identical. Items no longer required are donated and items needed are supplied if in stock. The intentions were also identical: save parents money and recycle for environmental reasons.

"This has proved a great success and has branched out to include PE items, hygiene consumables, sanitary items etc.