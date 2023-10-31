Falkirk East MSP Michelle Thomson visits Carrondale Care Home
Michelle Thomson, who represents Falkirk East, recently visited Carrondale Care Home in Beaumont Drive, Carron.
There she met managing director Graeme Hendry, staff and residents.
Her arrival was marked by Larbert High School’s pipes and drums playing her into the building.
Mhairi McAinsh and pupils from her art classes at the school had ensured there was a bright background by decorating the lounges and dining room windows with Halloween-themed artwork.
Linda Stewart, the wellbeing coordinator at the home, said: “Our dedicated kitchen team provided a helping hand, guidance, and lots of laughter as our residents let their creativity flow, designing cakes that were not only delicious but also works of art. The joy on their faces was priceless, and it's moments like these that remind us of the power of shared experiences and kindness.
"Throughout the afternoon, Miss Kerr, and musicians, including strings and pipes and drums, filled our home with beautiful melodies. Music has a way of bringing old friends back together and helping us make new ones, and that's exactly what happened.”
Before she left, the MSP took a ride in a Trishaw courtesy of Cycling Without Age Scotland.
In August, Ms Thomson raised a motion in Parliament, drawing attention to the care home’s importance in the Falkirk community and her visit to Carrondale was an opportunity to gain first hand insight into the care provided for residents.