An MSP was able to see the community links between high school pupils and care home residents during a recent visit.

Michelle Thomson, who represents Falkirk East, recently visited Carrondale Care Home in Beaumont Drive, Carron.

There she met managing director Graeme Hendry, staff and residents.

Her arrival was marked by Larbert High School’s pipes and drums playing her into the building.

MSP Michelle Thomson meets Larbert High pupils on a visit to Carrondale Care Home. Pic: Contributed

Mhairi McAinsh and pupils from her art classes at the school had ensured there was a bright background by decorating the lounges and dining room windows with Halloween-themed artwork.

Linda Stewart, the wellbeing coordinator at the home, said: “Our dedicated kitchen team provided a helping hand, guidance, and lots of laughter as our residents let their creativity flow, designing cakes that were not only delicious but also works of art. The joy on their faces was priceless, and it's moments like these that remind us of the power of shared experiences and kindness.

"Throughout the afternoon, Miss Kerr, and musicians, including strings and pipes and drums, filled our home with beautiful melodies. Music has a way of bringing old friends back together and helping us make new ones, and that's exactly what happened.”

Before she left, the MSP took a ride in a Trishaw courtesy of Cycling Without Age Scotland.

Residents at Carrondale Care Home get involved in a baking and cake decorating session. Pic: Contributed