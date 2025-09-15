Falkirk dynamic duo Suzanne and Noreen to abseil from Forth Bridge for good cause

Two founding members of a local support group will be hoping they have plenty of strong support themselves when they step off Forth Bridge later this month.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suzanne Grant and Noreen Walton, who started the Long COVID Cuppa Group, will take on the Forth Bridge Abseil, run by Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS), in partnership with Network Rail and Balfour Beatty, on Sunday, September 28.

Suzanne, from Redding, and Noreen, from Bo’ness, will be two of the hundreds of brave daredevils to abseil 165 feet down the UNESCO World Heritage Site to raise funds for CHSS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie Wilks, fund raiser for Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland, said: “We thank Suzanne and Noreen for their participation in the 2025 Forth Bridge Abseil and wish them all the best in their fundraising and for supporting CHSS.

Noreen will join Long COVID Cuppa Group colleague Suzanne on a 165ft high abseil off Forth Bridge (Picture: Submitted)

“It helps us to provide advice and support through our free Advice Line service, stroke nurses, online health information, support groups, supported self management courses and much more.”

The Long COVID Cuppa group meets at the Upper Braes Parish Church Hall on Main Street once a month on a Friday from 2pm to 4pm. It provides a variety of gentle exercises, social, singing and arts and crafts.

Suzanne said: “In July, 2021 I got COVID and since August 2021 I have been suffering with Long COVID symptoms which have been very debilitating to my health. I’ve also had to cut down my working hours given that I was not well enough to work most days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My life has changed so much and I want to raise money to try and help people like myself.”

Suzanne will join Long COVID Cuppa Group colleague Noreen on a 165ft high abseil off Forth Bridge (Picture: Submitted)

Noreen caught COVID in November 2020 and has been suffering with long COVID and fibromyalgia.

She said: “I have also had to give up work due to my illness. Like Suzanne, my life has changed a lot and I want to help people in our situation. We are very lucky we are getting support from CHSS as they are affiliated with Long COVID.

"They are helping support sufferers every day and we believe that they will be brilliant with helping our Long COVID Cuppa Group."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can visit the website to support Suzanne and Noreen’s fund raising endeavours.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers