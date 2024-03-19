Falkirk DWP organises event in Edinburgh Zoo to help in the hunt for jobs
According to the DWP, the most recent statistics show unemployment for the 18 to 24 age group has reduced by 15 per cent – equating to 100 people – while the 50 plus age group has shown an eight per cent reduction, meaning 55 people have now found work.
A DWP spokesperson said: “The employment statistics highlight the great work that is continuing to be done by work coaches across Forth Valley. Once again in Falkirk we have seen reductions in comparison to this time last year.
“Jobcentre work coaches play an increasingly important role by supporting businesses to help fill their vacancies, so helping grow the economy. Helping more people get ready to enter the jobs market by providing every job seeker with the support that suits their individual needs is a vital part of this.
"Our message is that work coaches are there to help people to make a positive difference to their lives.”
The DWP recently held a care recruitment event in Edinburgh Zoo, which followed on from one in Falkirk Jobcentre that was attended by eight local employers, all recruiting for a variety of roles relating to the care sector.
Over 50 job seekers attended and 27 interviews were set up, with one job offer actually made to one person on the day.