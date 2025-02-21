Falkirk drivers warned to keep their 'mind on the road' in new safety campaign

A new safety campaign is urging motorists to keep their mind on the road at all times and do not become distracted while driving.

Road Safety Scotland’s Distraction campaign comes after a recent a survey showed over 80 per cent of the country’s road users admitted their mind has wandered while using the road.

Scottish cabinet secretary for transport Fiona Hyslop and director of road safety Scotland Michael McDonnell officially launched the campaign this week.

"This survey highlights just how easy it is for both drivers and pedestrians to become distracted,” said the cabinet secretary. “Whether by our thoughts, technology, or the world around us. Even a brief lapse in attention can have serious, sometimes devastating, consequences.

Scottish cabinet secretary for transport Fiona Hyslop and director of Road Safety Scotland Michael McDonnell launch the new safety campaign (Picture: Submitted)

“It’s hugely important for all road users, and especially drivers who pose the greatest risk, to take responsibility for their own safety and look out for others by staying focused on the road at all times.”

Four in five drivers surveyed admitted to some level of distraction while driving, with half saying their mind occasionally wandered and 29 per cent stating it happened sometimes.

Mobile phones were a major distraction, with 22 per cent of pedestrians and 10 per cent of drivers saying their phones affected their focus. Of those, half agreed their phone was the biggest distraction.

The survey findings reveal the potential consequences of distraction, with 16 per cent of distracted drivers reporting a collision with another vehicle and five per cent reporting a collision with a pedestrian.

More than two in five drivers also admitted they had a journey where they had zoned out and could not quite remember how they got to their destination.

Dr Shaun Helman, traffic psychologist and chief scientist at the Transport Research Laboratory, said: “Safety is a shared responsibility, and on busy roads, collisions are inevitable if people are not paying attention.

"A split-second decision can mean the difference between life and death. By keeping our minds on the road, we can help everyone get home safely.”

The Scotland-wide campaign will run across TV, cinema, radio, digital and outdoor channels.

