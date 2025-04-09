Falkirk dog lovers are invited to board the Foster Train
Dogs Trust West Calder’s team is encouraging readers to jump on the Foster Train.
The initiative aims to build on the success of the charity’s Home from Home fostering scheme by recruiting and training foster carers who will become skilled in helping dogs that require training.
By completing a series of modules – with topics including teaching dogs how to be comfortable being left alone, when passing other dogs, and remaining calm when distracted – the foster carers will be able to support dogs that would greatly benefit from living in a home environment but lack basic life skills.
Dogs Trust has seen an increase in dogs coming into its care that have not had the best starts in life, partly due to lockdown with puppies and young dogs not mixing with other dogs due to covid restrictions.
The charity now cares for more dogs that require extra help with training in a home environment before they find their forever new homes.
Sarah Kellie, Dogs Trust West Calder Home from Home co-ordinator, said: “Our Foster Train campaign aims to recruit more foster carers and develop their skills and knowledge in training dogs.
“With the help of these fosterers, we can give our dogs that require an extra helping hand valuable life skills that they can only learn in a home environment, increasing their chances of finding a forever home.
“Not only does our Home from Home fostering scheme help the dogs in foster homes, but it also frees up space in our kennels to enable us to help even more dogs in need.
“Thanks to this new initiative, we hope to see even more dogs flourish after spending time in foster care.”
Last year 194 dogs were successfully rehomed from Dogs Trust West Calder after spending time in foster care.
Fosterers receive the committed support of the Dogs Trust team, including everything they need to care for their foster dog, from food, bedding to covering veterinary costs.
Anyone interested in finding out more about fostering should visit [email protected] or contact the West Calder Home from Home team by calling 01506 873459.