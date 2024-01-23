Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It will be held in Bonnybridge memorial gardens at 11am.

Provost Robert Bissett is expected to attend the short service where flowers will also be laid.

Holocaust Memorial Day takes place on January 27 to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, alongside the millions of people murdered under Nazi persecution of other groups and during more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

