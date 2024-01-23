News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk district takes time to remember those who died on Holocaust Memorial Day

A Holocaust Memorial Day event takes place this Saturday.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 12:27 GMT
It will be held in Bonnybridge memorial gardens at 11am.

Provost Robert Bissett is expected to attend the short service where flowers will also be laid.

Holocaust Memorial Day takes place on January 27 to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, alongside the millions of people murdered under Nazi persecution of other groups and during more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

January 27 marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

