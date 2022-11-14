Falkirk district takes part in Remembrance Sunday parade and service
Communities across the district came together on Remembrance Sunday to pay tribute to all those in the Armed Forces who had laid down their lives for their country.
A parade and service took place at the Cenotaph in Falkirk, next to Dollar Park, which was led by Provost Robert Bissett with the Reverend Robert Allan of Trinity Church leading the worship.
Camelon Pipe Band headed the parade which made its way from Falkirk Town Hall to the memorial where members of the public joined in the annual act of remembrance.
Dozens of wreaths were laid by politicians, representatives of the Armed Services, as well as youth and community organisations, and pupils from many of the district’s primary and secondary schools.
“At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we shall remember them.”