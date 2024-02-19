Falkirk district Slimming World consultant urges others to consider helping others

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jenni Lapsley was so impressed and inspired by her own experience of attending a Slimming World group that she went on to become a consultant with the weight loss brand.

And now she’s encouraging others to consider becoming a consultant themselves.

Jenni said: “Walking through the doors of my first group, I felt so apprehensive but I was met with a really warm welcome and told that, with a few tweaks to how I was shopping, cooking and eating, I didn’t have to go hungry to lose weight. It was such a breath of fresh air.

Slimming World consultant Jenni Lapsley is encouraging others to consider becoming a consultant. (Pic: submitted)

"I went on to lose three stone and achieve my target weight – and made some incredible friends along the way.”

Jenni wanted to help others so after in depth training she opened her own Slimming World group in 2019.

Since then she has gone on to help hundreds of people achieve their weight loss dreams and her group in Grangemouth has won awards, including the prestigious ‘gold’ award and the trip of a lifetime to Mallorca last year.

Jenni has recently taken on an additional role as a team developer for Falkirk, Stirling and Alloa, supporting a team of consultants to help even more members lose weight.

"My weight loss journey was definitely made easier with the support I received from my Consultant and the other members in group,” she explained.

“We have a fabulous team of inspiring consultants in Falkirk, Stirling and Alloa, who run groups Monday to Saturday.

“There is a vast experience among the team, with some consultants who have been in the role for over 17 years. Each consultant puts their heart and soul in supporting our members and we are so fortunate to have them.

"We would love to open more groups to allow even more local people to access our effective weight loss support.

“Consultants who run Slimming World groups have all successfully lost weight as members themselves and the only special qualification they’ll need is an abundance of personal qualities, including warmth and passion.

"Having the opportunity to make a real difference to the health and happiness of people in your local community is so rewarding and the role is flexible too.

“When I was considering the consultant role I worried I wouldn’t be able to fit it in between having two other jobs and two small children, but I realised it could fit perfectly around my work and family life and I’ve never looked back.

"I have now given up my other jobs to focus on my career with Slimming World, the opportunities are endless.”