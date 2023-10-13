The district will continue to have a Remembrance event this year albeit in a different venue.

The festival used to be held in Falkirk Town Hall on the eve of Remembrance Sunday with people coming from all over central Scotland to attend.

Following a selection of entertainment, there would be a period of reflection followed by the symbolic fall of poppy leaves in the auditorium.

However, this year it goes ahead in Grangemouth Town Hall following the closure and demolition of Falkirk’s town hall in West Bridge Street.

The remembrance event takes place in Grangemouth Town Hall this year. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

Last year’s event was organised by the the Ancre Somme Association (Scotland) and once again the charity will be hosting a free event entitled A Night to Remember Them.

Guests of honour will be His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson and the Provost of Falkirk Council Robert Bissett.

But there will also be singers, dancers, bands and solo performances.

Tommy Davidson, secretary of the ASA, said: “There will also be a moment of reflection to remember the people of Ukraine, Israel, Palestine, Poland as well as our Armed Forces serving across the world. We will pray for world peace.

"Those of all faiths and none are welcome to attend our event. We will welcome our Armed Forces, veterans, schools and tri-cadet forces.

The event on Saturday, November 11 begins at 7pm and is once again free for all those attending.