Falkirk district schools in finals of Primary School Glee Challenge

Pupils from Comely Park and Moray primaries will join eight other schools from across Scotland in a bid to win the national crown at Caird Hall in Dundee on Sunday.

This is the first time the Glee Challenge has been held since it was stopped in its tracks in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Normally, schools would have taken part in a series of live events for the challenge, but with group singing just beginning to return organisers decided to invite schools to submit videos under the broad theme of togetherness for the first phase.

Pupils from Moray Primary in Grangemouth are one of two local schools to have reached the final of the Scottish Primary Schools Glee Challenge 2022.

In total, 63 schools from around the country took up the challenge learning new songs, dance moves and performance skills as well as signing skills as part of the Frisson Foundation’s inclusive communication approach.

The schools were divided into four broad groups with the winners of each automatically going through to a live final where they would be joined by the next best six drawn from across all of the groups.

Over 120 videos were submitted for the judges to work through with a popular vote being held although the judges had the majority say.

Comely Park Primary automatically qualified as they topped their group, while Moray Primary made the top ten schools by qualifying as one of the next best six.

Linda Breckenridge, co-founder of the Frisson Foundation the charity behind the challenge, said: “All of the children are absolutely thrilled to have made it to the national finals and to have the chance to perform.

"We are thrilled too; to be able to bring Glee back and see all the children enjoy their day on the big stage after two long years away from it.”

Behind the song and dance there is a serious part of the Glee Challenge.

Linda continued: “It’s not just about singing and dancing – it helps kids build confidence, resilience, positive relationships and helps with achievement and attainment.”

The youngsters have been busy rehearsing ahead of their big day in the final on Sunday.