Falkirk district residents warned of scammers exploiting Emergency Alert System test

Mobile phones across the UK will receive an alert from the Emergency Alert System as a test on Sunday, April 23.

Members of the public are urged to be wary of requests from anyone claiming to be connected to the alerts system asking for remote access to mobile phones or other devices.

Advice Direct Scotland, which runs the consumer advice service consumeradvice.scot, has stressed that any requests for personal or financial information through text message, email or by telephone claiming to be related to testing activity would be bogus.

The service is intended to be used in emergency situations to contact people with advice on how to stay safe in the event that there is a threat to life.

It may be triggered by public health emergencies, severe floods and other extreme weather, fires or industrial accidents.

In these events, emergency warnings would be sent to all compatible 4G and 5G mobile phones when there is a risk to life, health or property in the area in which the recipient is located. The alert is a loud, siren-like sound, and will include an on-screen message informing the recipient of how they should respond.

This weekend’s alert will be a test and the siren will last for 10 seconds before silencing itself.

Lyndsay McFee, team lead at consumeradvice.scot, said: “For the activity on Sunday, April 23, you will receive a notification saying that there is a test taking place which will pop up on your screen and can be swiped away like any other alert. The system does not track your location, require your phone number to be entered, or collect any of your personal data.

"Scammers often reach out through text message, email, or by phone call to request what may seem like insignificant information. However, these tactics can be used to gather our data to use against us later.