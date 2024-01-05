Falkirk district residents urged to take on the Race for Life this summer

People are being invited to kick start the New Year by signing up for the popular Race for Life in Falkirk.

The popular Cancer Research UK event, which raises funds for life-saving research, is returning to the town later this year and those who enter the event this January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special ‘early bird’ sale.

Race for Life events will take place across Scotland in 2024 and are open to all ages and abilities.

The local events will take place on Sunday, June 23 at Falkirk’s Callendar Park with a 3k, 5k or 10k route on offer to complete.

The Race for Life will return to Callendar Park in June. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Each year around 34,600 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland and money raised through the Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

"We’d love for as many people as possible across Falkirk to join us at Race for Life. There is a race for everyone and we mean everyone. Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and have fun with it.

"January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of, or in memory of, a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Since it began in 1994, more than ten million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress.

To take advantage of the ‘early bird’ sale with 50 per cent off the entry fee this month, simply use the code RACE24NY when signing up.