Falkirk district residents urged to help CHAS reach Every Child Everywhere

The 'Every Child Everywhere' campaign aims to raise awareness of the CHAS at Home service.

The Children’s Hospices Across Scotland’s (CHAS) ‘Every Child Everywhere’ appeal aims to shine a light on the CHAS at Home service which supports families in their own homes, even in remote areas where access to specialist help is often limited.

Bringing dedicated care into the homes of families is a vital service given the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Nicky Bridges, associate director for CHAS Outreach Services, said: “Whilst the charity’s two hospices are within a manageable drive for much of the Scottish population, it is not always possible for some children and families from the Falkirk district to come to us. The continued cost of living crisis makes the cost of travel prohibitive for many families, whilst others have additional caring or work responsibilities that can’t be easily left behind. Sadly for some, their child’s health condition simply makes leaving the family home too challenging so our unique CHAS at Home service comes to them.”

CHAS at Home nursing staff Chloe Dixon and Mairi Stirling

CHAS has been caring for many vulnerable children for over 30 years through a wide range of dedicated services and wants to reach even more. There are currently over 16,700 babies and children with life-shortening conditions across Scotland. The charity believes no one should face the death of their child alone and is determined, through the Every Child Everywhere appeal, that more families can be supported to enjoy precious time together filled with as much happiness and joy as possible.

Nicky added: “There are thousands of families across Scotland having to deal with the unthinkable reality that their child may die young. The CHAS at Home service is vital in helping bring the dedicated care of our nurses directly into the homes of the families wherever they may live in Scotland.

"We know however that we can’t reach everyone who needs us without the kindness and generosity of our supporters. We need to increase our income to reach every family that needs us everywhere so we’re asking the Scottish public for their help by making a donation to this very important appeal.”