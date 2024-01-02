Falkirk district residents reminded the countdown is on to Self Assessment tax return deadline
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) data shows almost 6.5 million customers across the UK have already beaten the Self Assessment clock by filing their tax return, including 49,317 customers who used the New Year holiday to get a head start on their tax obligations.
However, nearly 5.7 million people across the country are yet to file theirs.
The latest data shows 25,593 customers filed their tax return on Hogmanay. Just after the bells, between midnight and 1am on January 1, a total of 127 customers filed their finances. On January 1, some 23,724 people filed their tax return ahead of the deadline.
The deadline to file a tax return for the 2022 to 2023 tax year and to pay any tax owed is January 31, 2024. People can submit their tax returns and pay any tax owed online at gov.uk.
Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “The clock is ticking for those customers yet to file their tax return. Don’t put it off, kick start the new year by sorting your Self Assessment.”
HMRC has a wide range of resources online to support customers in completing their tax return. Visit gov.uk for details.
HMRC will consider a customer’s reasons for not being able to meet the deadline and those who provide a reasonable excuse may avoid a penalty.
People are also advised to be aware of the risk of falling victim to scams and should never share their HMRC login details with anyone, including a tax agent, if they have one. Advice on avoiding scams is also available on the HMRC website.