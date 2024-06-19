Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five Falkirk district residents have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Cycling Without Age Scotland founder Christine Bell received the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the latest honours list, which was unveiled on Friday, for services to the community in Falkirk and to older people in Scotland.

The 62-year-old from Dunipace introduced the Cycling Without Age concept to Falkirk and Scotland through her involvement as a volunteer and project officer with Communities Along the Carron Association, the community group regenerating the River Carron and the 16 communities it borders.

Following initial trials in 2016, Cycling Without Age Scotland which uses specially adapted trishaws to allow those with mobility issues, disabilities or experiencing social isolation to enjoy the outdoors, social contact and fun, was officially launched in Scotland in Falkirk in 2018.

HM the King’s Birthday Honours were announced at the end of last week. (Pic: Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images)

Since then, the charity which originally started in Denmark has grown its presence in Scotland and there are now volunteer-led Chapters across the country.

CWAS has allowed thousands of older people across Scotland to engage in life-enhancing, life-enriching and life-extending activities and to re-engage with their environment.

As well as setting up the groups, Christine undertakes the administrative and organisational responsibility of the charity and oversees the sizable fundraising to ensure the initiative continues to grow.

Speaking about her BEM, Christine said: “The initial feeling was shock and surprise and overwhelmingly embarrassed, but modestly proud.

Christine Bell of Cycling Without Age Scotland received the British Empire Medal (BEM) in HM the King's Birthday Honours List. She is seen her enjoying a pedal in the park with Lynn Frew and Leo Cierpikowski. (Pic: Scott Louden)

"As much as I do a lot of public speaking it’s never about me personally, it’s very much a collective team effort.

"I’m deeply proud of what we have done as a team across Scotland. We have got 80 Chapters set up covering the whole country and another four on the way.”

Samantha Nicolson, from Falkirk, received an MBE for services to naval personnel, veterans and their families.

Samantha, known better as Sam, is chief operating officer of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC).

Samantha Nicolson received an MBE for services to naval personnel, veterans and their families.

Having been recruited as the RNRMC’s second ever employee in 2008, Sam has been the charity’s beating heart, personally overseeing the operations and enabling it to evolve to become the nationally recognised principal charity of the Royal Navy.

She was appointed chief operating officer in 2022 by trustees to take advantage of her extraordinary commitment and determination to make a difference.

A charity spokesperson said: “Through outstanding dedication and commitment Sam has been instrumental in ensuring that tens of thousands of serving, veteran and family beneficiaries have enjoyed substantial improvement to the quality of their lives.”

Samantha added: “I am incredibly honoured to be awarded an MBE for my support to the serving navy, veterans and their families.

"I have seen their struggles, I have seen their successes, but it is only because we all pull together, alongside our many charity partners, that we have achieved what we have here at the Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity.”

John Irving received the BEM in recognition of his contribution to outdoor activities and health in Scotland.

John, who lives in Linlithgow, was recognised for his work with two iconic Mountaineering Hut charities – one in Skye and the other in the Cairngorms – as well as for his commitment and service to the local Forth Valley Mountaineering Club, of which he is past chairman.

The club draws its membership from the Falkirk, Linlithgow, Stirling and Bathgate areas and is a leading organisation for anyone interested in outdoor activities including summer and winter walking, climbing, scrambling, camping, biking and ski touring.

Archie Robertson, chairman of the club said: “John has balanced a successful career as a top cardiologist with his wider leadership and technical contributions to helping many people access and enjoy the outdoors in Scotland and elsewhere. Our best wishes and congratulations are extended to John and his family for this much deserved award.”

Other local residents to receive honours were Harry Brodie, from Falkirk, who is organiser for the Scottish Wheelchair Curling Association (SWCA). Harry has received a BEM for services to wheelchair curling.

He works hard behind the scenes to bring quality curling to the wheelchair curling community, organising competitions for the SWCA as well as taking on roles for Stirling Wheelchair Curling and Abercorn Curling Club. Harry is also a Scottish Curling Level 2 umpire and a World Curling Federation umpire.

Alison Hopkins, SWCA chair, expressed congratulations to Harry on behalf of the association, adding: “Thank you Harry for all the work you do organising our competitions.”