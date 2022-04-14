Falkirk district residents invited to Meander to Maggie's

The cancer care charity has announced its fundraiser – Meander to Maggie’s – will this year take place on Friday, May 27.

The popular fundraising event sees participants walk the 10k route which meanders from the Kelpies all the way to the Maggie’s Centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

Awaiting the walkers at the centre will be a welcome reception.

Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager, said: “We are very excited to bring back our Meander to Maggie’s.

"It’s a magnificent meander from the Kelpies all the way to the Maggie’s Centre.

"We are so lucky to have a free BBQ again from our friends at the Rapid Relief Team, a free bar and a DJ providing the tunes”.

Last year’s inaugural meander, which took place in September, raised over £20,000 for the charity and it’s hoped people will show their support and help raise the vital cash again this year.

The 2021 event was planned as a way to bring the charity’s supporters together again outdoors amid the pandemic while making use of the areas walking routes.

On the day, those taking part in the fundraiser are asked to arrive at the Kelpies for 4.30pm.

A fitness instructor will do a ten minute warm up from 4.45pm and the meander will start at 5pm prompt.

Participants will be put into groups and have their own group walk leader to lead them back to Maggie’s Forth Valley.

Maggie’s Forth Valley relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to be able to offer high quality, professional support for those with cancer and their families and friends.

Since the start of the pandemic Maggie’s has been supporting people with cancer by phone, email and digitally, however the centre is now open to see people by appointment and drop in again.

Those looking to take part in the event can register at https://bit.ly/meandertomaggies