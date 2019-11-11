Falkirk district remembers the fallen

People across the district fell silent at 11am today to remember all those who lost their lives in service of their country.

The Two Minute Silence at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month marks when the Armistice was signed to end the Great War in 1918.

Today’s commemoration follows Remembrance Sunday events at war memorials across the district.

Communities laid poppy wreaths to remember the fallen in the 1914-18 war and all who lost their lives in conflicts since then.

Old soldiers proudly wearing their medals stood shoulder to shoulder with schoolchildren, civic leaders, politicians and all those who gathered to pay homage.