Falkirk district pupils win a place in national joke telling competition final
Arya Skinner, a P3 pupil at Denny Primary and Oliver Hughes, from P6 at Westquarter Primary, impressed local judges in a nationwide contest for primary schools with a joke that was graded on originality, delivery and its punchline.
The youngsters have already won £100 worth of Harper Collins books for reaching the final in VoiceBox, which aims to shine a spotlight on the crucial role communication plays in a child’s development.
Arya and Oliver went head-to-head with jokes from across the area and were crowned best in Falkirk – earning a place in the grand final at the Scottish Parliament.
They will compete against 26 other finalists from across the country at the event on Thursday, June 6.
Glenn Carter, a spokesperson for the event, said: “It’s great to see our local winners move on to the final of VoiceBox. This competition isn’t just about making people laugh, it’s about showing how important good speaking skills are or success in school and later in life.
"VoiceBox shows how valuable it is for kids to learn how to communicate well. Helping them now sets them up for a better future.”
Arya, Oliver and the other finalists are in with the chance of winning £500 worth of Collins Big Cat books for their school for first place and £200 worth for those who come second and third. The top three will also receive a £100 toy gift card.
