Falkirk district pupils win a place in national joke telling competition final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two pupils from the Falkirk area are set to raise a laugh on the national stage after qualifying for the final of the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists’ (RCSLT) VoiceBox joke competition.

Arya Skinner, a P3 pupil at Denny Primary and Oliver Hughes, from P6 at Westquarter Primary, impressed local judges in a nationwide contest for primary schools with a joke that was graded on originality, delivery and its punchline.

The youngsters have already won £100 worth of Harper Collins books for reaching the final in VoiceBox, which aims to shine a spotlight on the crucial role communication plays in a child’s development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arya and Oliver went head-to-head with jokes from across the area and were crowned best in Falkirk – earning a place in the grand final at the Scottish Parliament.

Arya Skinner, from Denny Primary, and Oliver Hughes, from Westquarter Primary, have reached the final of the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists’ (RCSLT) VoiceBox joke competition. (Pic: submitted)

They will compete against 26 other finalists from across the country at the event on Thursday, June 6.

Glenn Carter, a spokesperson for the event, said: “It’s great to see our local winners move on to the final of VoiceBox. This competition isn’t just about making people laugh, it’s about showing how important good speaking skills are or success in school and later in life.

"VoiceBox shows how valuable it is for kids to learn how to communicate well. Helping them now sets them up for a better future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad