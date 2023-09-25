Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you do then you could be the next winner of Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year.

New judge, architect Danny Campbell, joins judges Banjo Beale and Anna Campbell-Jones for a one-hour Christmas special. With five ho-ho-homes to judge, they’ll be looking for that special festive flare and seasonal spirit that makes one house Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year.

Whether you deck the halls with boughs of holly, rock around the Christmas tree, or jingle bells all the way, tis the season to be jolly decorative. From flats to farmhouses, cottages to castles, and maisonettes to mansions, if you’re crazy about Christmas, then the show organisers want to hear from you.

Enter by emailing [email protected] by noon on October 14. As well as your contact details, a brief description of how you decorate your home at Christmas, also send a selection of interior and exterior

photos.