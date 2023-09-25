News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage

Falkirk district property could feature in Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year

Do you go all out to transform your home into a winter wonderland for the festive period?
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 12:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

If you do then you could be the next winner of Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year.

New judge, architect Danny Campbell, joins judges Banjo Beale and Anna Campbell-Jones for a one-hour Christmas special. With five ho-ho-homes to judge, they’ll be looking for that special festive flare and seasonal spirit that makes one house Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whether you deck the halls with boughs of holly, rock around the Christmas tree, or jingle bells all the way, tis the season to be jolly decorative. From flats to farmhouses, cottages to castles, and maisonettes to mansions, if you’re crazy about Christmas, then the show organisers want to hear from you.

Do you live in a Christmas wonderland? Well you could be featured on TV.Do you live in a Christmas wonderland? Well you could be featured on TV.
Do you live in a Christmas wonderland? Well you could be featured on TV.
Most Popular

Enter by emailing [email protected] by noon on October 14. As well as your contact details, a brief description of how you decorate your home at Christmas, also send a selection of interior and exterior

photos.

Filming will take place in late November.

Related topics:ScotlandFalkirkAnna Campbell-Jones