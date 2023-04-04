News you can trust since 1845
Pupils warming up in the gym hall ahead of the walk.Pupils warming up in the gym hall ahead of the walk.
Falkirk district primary school's March Madness fundraising in pictures

There was some March Madness at Kinnaird Primary School before the end of term.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 11:04 BST

Pupils took part in the school’s Sponsored Miles event, organised by the Kinnaird Parent Partnership fundraising sub group, recently.

It saw the young people complete a walk around the Kinnaird and Inches area to raise money for school funds.

Andrew Denholm, depute headteacher, said the event was “bigger and better than ever before – not even the weather could dampen our spirits!”

He continued: “The children enjoyed their warm up in the hall with our LHS Sports Leaders before heading out on their walk. They enjoyed looking out for the arrows on the route and making their way through the bubbles along the way.

“Once arriving back at school they were greeted by the Easter bunny who had a chocolate treat for them before making their way under the balloon arch and celebrating with a mini disco in the playground.”

There was plenty of fun to be had by all as they completed the route around the local area. The whole school was involved in the Sponsored Miles event. Pupils from the Thistle Wing and Annexe took part in their own way with some joining in the walk with others taking to the pool or tallying up the miles throughout the week.

Mr Denholm added: "We don’t yet have a final figure, but a huge thank you from the fundraising sub group for supporting the event. The help and support really is hugely appreciated and will benefit our children in lots of different ways.”

Youngsters preparing themselves for the walk to raise money for school funds.

1. March Madness Miles

Youngsters preparing themselves for the walk to raise money for school funds. Photo: Michael Gillen

Time to warm up

2. March Madness Miles

Time to warm up Photo: Michael Gillen

The fundraiser was organised by the Kinnaird Parent Partnership.

3. March Madness Miles

The fundraiser was organised by the Kinnaird Parent Partnership. Photo: Michael Gillen

Young people from the Thistle Wing and Annexe also got involved in the fundraiser.

4. March Madness Miles

Young people from the Thistle Wing and Annexe also got involved in the fundraiser. Photo: Michael Gillen

