The school's Reading Reps with their trophy and certificate and Louise Taylor, Acting Principal Teacher. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The hard work of pupils and staff over the last year saw the school receive the award shortly before the end of term.

With research proving that reading for pleasure has positive impacts on learners’ attainment across the curriculum, supporting wellbeing, critical thinking, creativity, empathy and resilience, the Scottish Book Trust’s ‘Reading Schools’ initiative is an accreditation programme for schools committed to building a culture of reading. It is open to every school in Scotland and they can work through levels up to gold.

Miss Louise Taylor, acting principal teacher, said: “Our pupils have worked incredibly hard this year to promote and sustain a positive reading culture in our school All classes have a Reading Rep, and they meet in P1-3 and P4-7 groups fortnightly to plan events for our school as well as promoting reading for enjoyment in their class.

"They have introduced regular events such as book cafes, where parents and families can come in after school hours and read with their child in the school library, and monthly book swaps where pupils can swap old books they no longer read for a ‘new-to-them’ book. We also have established strong community links with Larbert Library, with all classes having the opportunity to visit and take out books. We had over 240 of our pupils sign up for their own library card.