Falkirk district memorial receives Best Kept War Memorial award

The Carronshore War Memorial has been recognised as the Royal British Legion Scotland’s Best Kept War Memorial 2024.

The local memorial was chosen from 42 contenders as the winner of the New Entry category for the Glasgow, Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway area.

The award recognises the dedication and pride of the local community in looking after their war memorial.

Members of the Carronshore Heritage Forum recently accepted the award from Alan Lochrie, president of RBLS Grangemouth, during a celebratory presentation.

From left, Robert Kemp (Carronshore Heritage Forum); Craig Martin (Secretary of CHF); Alan Lochrie, President RBLS Grangemouth and Stewart Wright (CHF). Pic: Submitted

John McLuckie, chairman of the Carronshore Heritage Forum, expressed his pride in the achievement. He said: “It is a fantastic achievement that our war memorial is being recognised.

"Not only do I believe our war memorial in Carronshore is stunning, but between Forum members and local residents, the flower planters are well maintained and the memorial is tidied up every few weeks to keep it looking its best.

"A special thanks to Mrs Marshall, a local resident, who waters the flower planters almost daily during the summer, and to ASDA Stenhousemuir for donating some of the flowers.”

The Forum also extended its gratitude to the whole community for their continued support, which has been instrumental in maintaining the memorial’s pristine condition and ensuring its beauty reflects the respect it symbolises.

Mr McLuckie added: “This award is a testament to the hard work and collaboration between the Carronshore Heritage Forum and the local community. It highlights the collective effort to honour and preserve the memory of those who have served.”