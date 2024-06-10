Falkirk district marks 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

While last Thursday’s national focus was on the beaches of Normandy where the Allied forces began their push to rid Europe of the Nazis 80 years before, across Falkirk Council area, as with most parts of the UK, communities came together to pay their own respects.

Services took place at Falkirk Cenotaph and Bonnybridge memorial garden, as well as at Bainsford and Carronshore war memorials.

At all there were words spoken commemorating the huge sacrifice made by the service personnel from the army, navy and air force, acknowledgement of the terrible memories those who survived the landings lived with, prayers and time for reflection on why we must never allow such events to occur again.

Young people attended all the events and in Bonnybridge they helped raise the 80th anniversary flag marking the occasion.

Provost Robert Bissett and Alan Simpson, Lord Lieutenant of Stirling & Falkirk, attended many of the services.

Falkirk’s First Citizen joined members of the Royal British Legion Scotland and representatives from the Armed Forces cadet organisations at special commemoration at Caledonian Court care home in Larbert.

The residents and staff were taking part in the D-Day 80 Lamp Light of Peace organised by home owners Care UK and taking place in 100 of their facilities across the country.

Residents and guests enjoy a 1940s-themed party, complete with bunting, flags, and popular wartime songs. Staff were dressed in 40s-inspired clothes and the catering team served a traditional wartime menu.

The lamp, which represents the peace that followed the end of World War Two, was then lit by Provost Bissett.

1 . Marking D-Day 80 Residents of Caledonian Court Care Home in Larbert held their own D-Day 80th anniversary commemoration, supported by Provost Robert Bissett, members of the Royal British Legion Scotland and Armed Forces cadets.

2 . Marking D-Day 80 The D-Day day commemorations at Falkirk Cenotaph including the Lord Lieutenant of Stirling & Falkirk Alan Simpson , Provost Robert Bissett, councillors and pupils from St Mungo's High School.

3 . Marking D-Day 80 Provost Robert Bissett prepares to lay a wreath on behalf of the people of Falkirk district.