Falkirk district high school hosts Academy Awards night for budding filmmakers

The St Mungo’s Academy Awards returned to recognise the efforts of pupils ahead of the Easter break following a long three-year absence.

In a glittering awards ceremony special Oscars-style awards were presented to winning pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nominees this year were: Cerys Farquhar with her film ‘Go Fish’; Maya Elder with ‘Screenplay’; Callum Muir with ‘Griefstruck’; Jasiu Janowiec with ‘The Dunmore Project’; Katie Elroy with ‘Who is She?’; Holly Stanners with ‘Full of Regret’; Eva Dougall with ‘Nothing, Nowhere, Never at All’ and Mia Dornan with ‘Le Croisee De Chemins’.

The Academy Awards took place before the Easter break. Pictured are teacher Fraser Johnston with finalists Eva Dougall, Callum Muir, Katie McElroy, Mia Dornan, Cerys Farquhar, Jasiu Janowiec and Holly Stanners. Maya Elder is not pictured.

Fraser Johnston, media teacher, said: “It fills me with great joy to have this event back as these students deserve to be celebrated for all their hard work as I truly believe in the power of film and how it brings people together.”

Entertainment on the night was provided by young people from the school. Music was provided by the school band PACK (Patrick, Aimee, Callan and Keir), the School Percussion Orchestra and a beautiful closing performance from nominee Katie McElroy who gave a showstopping rendition of Chris Cornell’s ‘You Know My Name’ from the film Casino Royale. All music was arranged by music teacher Stephen Povey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners this year were Best Picture and Best Director – Cerys Farquhar; Audience Vote and Best Sound and Music – Maya Elder; Best Actor – Callum Muir; Best Actress – Shauneylei Lumsden-Letham; Best Cinematography and second place Best Picture – Eva Dougall; Original Idea – Mia Dornan; Third place Best Picture – Katie McElroy.

A panel of judges decided the winners of the Best Picture award. Those on the panel were John McPhail, director of the hit film Anna and the Apocalypse; Lauren Lamarr, producer for Blazing Griffen Entertainment and Sean Young, skills and qualifications officer for Screen Education Edinburgh.

The school's Academy Awards recognise the hard work and dedication of its film and media students.

Mr Johnston added: “There was an incredible turnout from the school community as friends and family came to celebrate our amazing students. Into Film Scotland were unable to attend but passed on a message for the students.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their message read: “The Into Film Scotland team send their very best wishes to all the pupils and staff attending the St Mungo’s Academy Awards – we are sure it’s going to be a night to remember! We have been blown away by the incredible talent and passion from the pupils at St Mungo’s and their commitment to making films. We’d also like to acknowledge the incredible dedication from Fraser Johnston, who has been instrumental in making tonight possible. Have a fantastic evening everyone and congratulations to you all – you are all winners!”

Highlights of the event can be found through the Instagram page @st_mungos_film_ambassadors