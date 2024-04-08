Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But take a look around and you will discover that the area has so much to offer – and it’s on our doorstep.

We’ve got flourishing businesses, unique town centre retailers, great restaurants and bars, and lots of leisure facilities.

However, it’s the abundance of green spaces that appeals to so many people. Only a short walk, cycle or car journey can find you enjoying the great outdoors and in Falkirk district we are lucky to have so many to choose from.

Regenerated Zetland Park, Grangemouth bathed in sunshine. Pic: Scott Louden

Historic Callendar Park is a popular attraction with everyone from families with youngsters keen to use the Roman-themed play area to dog walkers who enjoy the varied trails around the grounds. Others like to meet up to play ball games, run around the parkland, meander around the lake or just enjoy a coffee.

And of course, there is the magnificent house with its gallery featuring regular exhibitions, as well as the cafe serving up tasty treats.

Coming soon will be the mountain bike trails which aims to enhance community cycling opportunities for people of all ages and abilities.

A short distance away is the impressive Helix Park, home to iconic The Kelpies. People can walk around the many trails, sit and enjoy the views over the various waterways, grab a coffee or light meal in the visitor centre and other refreshment spots or just look in wonder at Andy Scott’s magnificent sculptures.

Exciting plans for the new play area at Muiravonside Country Park. Pic: Contributed

Youngsters can spend their time in the extensive playpark or dodging the water fountains in warmer weather.

Head east and their is another historic greenspace in Kinneil Estate at Bo’ness. There you can wander around the parkland and visit the museum, all of which were given the royal seal of approval when King Charles visited last summer.

Falkirk district’s only country park can be found at Muiravonside where there are 70 acres to wander around. The River Avon trail runs through the site, and the John Muir Way passes close by too, offering lots of opportunities for exploring the local area.

But the exciting announcement is there will soon be a new play area, all designed thanks to the input of regular visitors to the park who said the top five things they wanted in the play area were swings, a zip line, a climbing frame, a slide and natural play equipment such as boulders and logs.

A family of swans swimming in water at Kinneil Estate in Bo'ness. Pic: Gordon Clark.

Work got underway in mid-February and it will be laid out in zones, including sensory, toddler, junior, dynamic and agility zones.