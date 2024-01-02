Falkirk district families benefit from generosity of town building society
The team of staff at the town’s Nationwide branch joined forces with Falkirk Council’s women and children’s service for a festive toy appeal this year.
As well as toys, they also donated £500 worth of District Towns Gift Cards, to enable families to choose what to buy at local shops for themselves.
The items were delivered to families receiving support from the women and children's service in time for Christmas to ensure that they did not go without this year.
Zoe Gresham, from the Women and Children’s Service, said: “Many of the families we work with are attempting to build new lives and homes whilst going through, or having just been through, a lengthy court process, so Christmas can be an extremely stressful time for them on top of everything else.
"Because we are part of a statutory agency rather than a registered charity we really struggle to get donations for our families despite the fact most of them have no other support in place.
"We are so grateful to the team at Nationwide for all their help, it has made a massive difference to the women we support.”