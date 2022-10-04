Falkirk district dog owners urged to enter hotel chain's search for a furry faced model

From Great Danes to the pampered lap dog, Macdonald Hotels and Resorts has launched its first ever ‘Top of the Pups’ competition.

Owners from across the country can enter by submitting a selection of images or videos of their pupils showcasing their best model poses.

The company, which runs the Polmont venue, will select seven regional winners with the shortlist taking part in a public vote on social media.

Macdonald Hotels are on the look out for a new canine model for their dog-friendly travel campaign.

The winning pooch will become the star of Macdonald Hotels and Resorts’ marketing campaign for the upcoming year, featuring in all its pet friendly adverts.

The canine model will be given the chance to travel to select venues to explore.

While the leisure group has always provided dog-friendly rooms, it plans to expand its offering with a new food and drink offering and dog butler service in the coming months.

Peter Llewellyn, Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, MD for Scotland, said: “Dogs are just as much a part of the family as everyone else, so it’s right that they get to enjoy all the wonderful sights, and smells, that Britain has to offer.

“The pandemic saw a huge increase in pet owners across the UK, and we know from our own insights that more people want to bring their pups with them on holiday.

“This is the ultimate battle of the breeds, and we’re looking for a handsome hotel hound, who can capture the magic of visiting a Macdonald Hotel or Resort and send other dog’s tails wagging.”