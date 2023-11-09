Falkirk district dancing friends skip to the tune of £670 for cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ruby Taylor, 9; Lola-Rose Connaghan, 9; Sophie Hunter, 8, and Callie Weir, 7, each did 100 skips a day each day in October to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The quartet, who met through the Kidd-Cieslak School of Irish Dance where they train three times a week, took on the challenge as a way to build up their stamina – an essential requirement for their dancing.

Emma Taylor, Ruby’s mum, explained: “I had said to Ruby about the challenge because skipping is good for their stamina for dancing. I’d said to her there was this challenge I’d seen for Cancer Research did she want to take part. Like everyone, we know people who have had cancer or been affected by cancer so it was something Ruby wanted to support. She signed up for it and then she said to the other girls what she was doing and they wanted to do it as well.

Dancing friends Callie Weir (7), Ruby Taylor (9), Sophia Hunter (8) and Lola-Rose Connaghan (9) completed 100 skips a day in October to raise funds for charity. (Pic: Alan Murray)

"They all wanted to raise as much money as they could. I set up the fundraising page for them and started to share it.

"They dance three times a week on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday and on those days they took their skipping ropes to dancing and did the skips together, spurring each other on. They other days they did their skips themselves.

"They loved doing it. They continue to bring their skipping ropes to dancing. It’s been great for their stamina as well as raising the money for Cancer Research and it’s brought them closer together too. They wanted to support each other to do it. It’s also spurred other girls on with them bringing their own ropes to the dancing sessions too.”

The girls’ online fundraising page for the skipping challenge is still open but is currently sitting at a total of £670.

Callie Weir, Ruby Taylor, Sophia Hunter and Lola-Rose Connaghan, from the Kidd-Cieslak School of Irish Dance in Denny raised £670 for Cancer Research UK through the challenge. (Pic: Alan Murray)

Emma continued: “They have done really well. We didn’t really expect them to get up to £600, but they are pleased to have been able to raise so much. We are absolutely delighted thanks to everyone’s generosity in supporting them.”