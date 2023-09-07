Falkirk district cycle charity's welcome boost thanks to pedal power of INEOS employees
Larbert-based Cycling Without Age Scotland received a £1000 donation last week from INEOS staff who took on an ambitious challenge looking to each match the gruelling distance of every stage of the Tour De France.
Staff teams from the company’s sites around the world completed the fundraising challenge with many having to squeeze in cycling sessions before, during and after work.
Representatives from the charity, which enhances and enriches lives in virtually every part of Scotland with its pioneering trishaws, were delighted to accept the generous donation. They met with one of the INEOS Grangemouth teams who completed the challenge and who nominated Cycling Without Age Scotland to receive some of the money raised. Passengers from local care homes joined them on their visit to INEOS.
Christine Bell, CEO of Cycling Without Age Scotland, said: “We have to say a huge thank you to everyone involved in the INEOS Tour De France Challenge. These funds will be put to good use to keep the Trishaw wheels rolling in our Zetland Park Grangemouth Chapter, bringing joy to even more people whose mobility challenges prevent them from enjoying our great outdoors.”
The charity is this year celebrating its fifth anniversary. From one trishaw which started the very first Chapter in Falkirk in 2018, there are now more than 65 Chapters across Scotland with 120 trishaws offering life-enhancing rides, completely free of charge.
Cycling Without Age Scotland is part of a global organisation now operating in more than 20 countries around the world but is the only “Country Chapter” to receive government funding. The Scottish Government has supported CWAS from its inception – recognition not only of the valuable role it plays in enhancing and enriching passengers’ and volunteers’ lives and helping to tackle loneliness and isolation, but also of the extremely high standards at which its operations are carried out, especially in the context of passenger safety.