Falkirk district cheerleading squads head to America to compete in AllStar World Championships

Members of Sapphire Cheer and Dance are competing on the world stage in Florida. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Members of two Falkirk district cheerleading squads have headed Stateside to compete in top competitions.

Young cheerleaders from both Sapphire Cheer and Dance and Elite Evolution Dance and Cheer will be taking part in the AllStar Worlds 2025 in Orlando, Florida this week.

And a team from Sapphire also have the opportunity to compete at The Summit.

The AllStar Worlds, which see the best of the best cheer and dance teams from across the world compete against each other, run from Tuesday, April 15 to Friday, April 18.

Elite Evolution Cheer and Dance before heading off to America.

Members of Elite’s eight to 15 year group will be displaying their hard work and talents at the contest over the Atlantic, while six teams from Sapphire will also be taking part having secured their places by winning in other competitions last year.

Both clubs have been busy training for the opportunity and raising funds to enable them to travel to the US over the past 12 months.

Sapphire, which was established nine years ago by Ashleigh Smith and Samantha Smyth, has over 200 children and young people, aged from three to 24 years in its 38 cheer and dance teams.

With the teams training hard and competing in various competitions around the UK and in Amsterdam, seven Sapphire teams gained bids to compete at prestigious competitions in Florida this year.

As well as the teams competing at the Allstar World Championships, Sapphire also has a team attending The Summit – and are the only Scottish competitors to be attending both competitions.

A total of 51 athletes, aged nine to 18, from the club have headed to Florida with their families and coaches.

Before they went, they received the perfect send off with family, friends and sponsors attending a special event in Grangemouth Sports Complex and the opportunity of watching the routines that will be performed by the teams – Turquoise U12, Ruby U12,Cobalt U16, Royalz U18, Steel U16 and Reign U18 – in Florida.

A spokesperson for the club said: “The whole Sapphire family are so proud of the girls and wish them well as they head off to compete in America – their biggest dreams coming true.”

Elite Evolution train at their studio in Abbotsinch Industrial Estate in Grangemouth with head coach Vicki Hogg.

Their eight to 15 year group – Afterglow – secured a place at the AllStar Worlds after winning at ICE SubZero in Motherwell last year.