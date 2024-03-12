Falkirk district Celtic fusion belly dance group Treubh Dannsa to host charity dance party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Treubh Dannsa – a Celtic fusion belly dance group – are hosting the dance party, known as a Hafla, in a bid to fundraise for Air Ambulance Scotland.

The event, on Sunday, May 26, in Camelon Social Club promises to be a fun afternoon for those attending – all while helping to raise money for charity.

Sarah Heuer, who is organising the event, explained: “We were away at an event on Bute two years ago and after we performed, one of our dancers, Julie Finlay, wasn’t feeling well. She took unwell with her asthma and had to be airlifted to hospital later that night.

Treubh Dannsa are hosting a Hafla dance party in Camelon Social Club in May to raise money for Air Ambulance Scotland. (Pic: submitted)

“The Air Ambulance were fantastic and she was really grateful to the charity for everything they did for her.

"This fundraiser is our way of giving back to them for the care they gave her.”

Around 20 performers will be taking part in the dance event with some performances to watch, as well as a raffle before everyone can enjoy some live music and a buffet.

Sarah, who lives in Larbert and formed Treubh Dannsa in 2018, said: “We’d like to invite the local community to come out and support us. It’s going to be a great afternoon.”