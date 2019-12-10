Falkirk district Boys’ Brigade members give to charities at carol concert

Officers and members of the Falkirk & District Battalion of the Boys’ Brigade held their first carol concert for several years last Friday evening.

The event, in Larbert Old Parish Church, saw them joined by charity representatives, guests and members of the District Stedfast Association.

Most of the battalion’s companies were represented and a boy from each stood with a Christingle light in the darkness during a seciton of the worship.

However, the carol concert was also being held to benefit others with cheques for £250 handed over to Maggie’s Forth Valley and Seasons, the Strathcarron Hospice children’s bereavement service.

Those attending were also invited to bring along items of food to make up hampers to donate to Falkirk Foodbank to give some Christmas cheer to families in need this festive season.