Falkirk distillery looking for permission for whisky warehouse

A local distillery has lodged plans with Falkirk Council to construct a bonded warehouse which already exists.

By James Trimble
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 10:32am
The plans for the bonded warehouse have now been lodged with Falkirk Council
A retrospective planning application, lodged by Manor Forrest Ltd on Thursday, December 1, is looking for permission for the warehouse which is located at the Falkirk Distillery Company facility, in Grandsable Road, Polmont.

Retrospective plans to extend and alter the distillery, including a bonded warehouse facility, were granted back in 2019.

The decision on the current plans is expected to be made by officers acting under delegated powers.

Falkirk