Falkirk digital marketing firm Crunchy Carrots recreate iconic Band Aid video to spread festive cheer

The team at a Falkirk digital marketing firm are spreading some festive cheer with their version of the classic Band Aid music video.

Staff at Crunchy Carrots have re-created the iconic Do They Know It’s Christmas? music video, which saw musicians of the 80s come together in a studio to record the track and raise money for thousands starving in Africa.

The team can all be found in the recording studio singing the hit, which is 40 years old this year, and there are some recognisable characters among them.

Scott Henderson, managing director of Crunchy Carrots, said: “We have been producing our Christmas video for the last six years.

"Every year, it creates more and more pressure to make it better and better. From the early stages of the idea, to creating the storyboard, getting the props, staging, filming, editing and best of all when we all watch the version all together on screen before it goes live – it’s great fun for all the team.

“As a team, we discussed many ideas and all got excited about the idea of creating the remake of the 80’s classic version. Also, with it being 40 years anniversary, why not.

“Simon our SNR web developer came up with the idea of Band Aid, you could see many of the team excited especially when we had the idea of creating this in an actual recording studio!”

And with a little help from Forth Valley College, the team were able to bring the video to life in a recording studio.

Scott continued: “Every member was involved in the video, Sy on the camera, the whole team singing their part and even Jo on the drums.

"Barry from the college recording studio was brilliant. He was really helpful and managed to control us – he deserves a medal!”

As well as bringing some festive cheer through the creation and release of the video on their social media pages, Crunchy Carrots have also been supporting a local charity with the video’s production.

The team leant their support to the First Step Community Pantry, based in the Howgate Shopping Centre.

"This time of year is hard for many,” said Scott. “We all discussed a number of the charities that we are all proud to support over the last few years, however the this, the foodbank, was one that we all felt was right.”

The Band Aid video went live on the Crunchy Carrots social media pages this week and has had a fantastic response from those who have had the chance to see it.

Speaking about the response, Scott said: “It’s been amazing. The amount of messages, emails and phone calls we have received is unreal. The best reaction we have had in the last six years of the Crunchy Carrots Christmas videos.”