Falkirk dentist launches charity partnership with Macmillan

A Falkirk-based dentist has launched a charity partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support.

Envisage Dentistry, which has branches in both Falkirk and Larbert will fundraise for the charity throughout the year as part of the initiative.

Laura Ward, commercial manager at EnVisage Dentistry said: “The team is delighted to have chosen Macmillan Cancer Support as our charity partner of the year.

“The charity does incredible work in supporting people affected by cancer, and the teams across our practices in Falkirk and Larbert are looking forward to getting involved in some fundraising for Macmillan. “