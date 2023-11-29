Falkirk dementia charity looking for more support as it launches its winter campaign
Town Break this week announced the launch of its Winter Appeal, The Spark, to help provide support people living with dementia and their unpaid carers.
However, the charity the charity is facing unprecedented demand for its services as the number of people being diagnosed with dementia rises and, according to the
charity’s Impact Review for 2023, around 81 per cent of individuals with experience of dementia in Forth Valley deal daily with loneliness and isolation.
The Spark campaign offers an opportunity to reflect on the shared experiences of feeling lost, lonely, or isolated, reminding us that compassion and connection are
crucial in times of need.
Town Break CEO Helen Duncan said: “I am proud of our winter appeal which aims to help support those affected by dementia during this challenging time. The winter
season can be particularly isolating and difficult for those with dementia, and our charity is committed to providing essential support and services to help these
individuals and their families.
"We know that our services make a real difference in the lives of those we serve, and we are so grateful for the generosity of our supporters who make it all possible.”
Town Break’s services have experienced a surge of over 40 per cent in demand in 2023 alone, amidst a public health crisis exacerbated by the pandemic. With limited
statutory support, the organisation is under immense pressure to provide vital assistance to those affected by dementia so any donation is welcome.
