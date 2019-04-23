Falkirk dancer delivers inspirational charity workshops

Dancers from across the Forth Valley took part in a series of Easter charity workshops at FTH Theatre, hosted by Braes dancing star Serena McCall.

Serena (15), from Rumford, who previously attended both Central Scotland Ballet School and Royal Ballet School, is now currently studying full time at Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham, a world renowned centre of excellence for the training and education of ballet dancers.

The former St Mungo’s High School pupil wanted to do something to raise money for Ashlee Easton’s Neuroblastoma Appeal while she was home for Easter.

Ashlee (12), also from the Braes, was just six when she was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer. Unfortunately she recently suffered a relapse and is undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Ashlee’s family are raising funds in case she needs to access further treatment not available on the NHS.

Serena’s workshop spaces filled up almost immediately, not surprisingly given how much of an Internet hit she is, with over 36,000 followers on Instagram.

The talented teen is also well known in the dancing industry for her work with Dane Bates, Dance Mom’s Abby Lee Miller, So You Think You Can Dance choreographer, Travis Wall and Ricky Jinks from The Greatest Dancer.

As a result Serena travels all over the world taking part in high profile projects and inspiring young dancers everywhere.

The young dancers who took part in the workshops learned a variety of skills including lyrical choreography.

Serena’s mum, Shona, who runs Piccolina Childrenswear shop in Falkirk, said: “Serena was so excited to be able to deliver these workshops. She has always said she wants to give something back to Falkirk and, as she knows Ashlee, she felt this was an ideal way to do that while raising money for such an important cause.”