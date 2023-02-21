Falkirk dancefloor denizens devastated by news of nightclub closure
A popular Falkirk nightclub is being forced to close its doors after five eventful years of DJ-driven dance nights and is gearing up for one last hurrah this weekend.
Temple nightclub, formerly known as Warehouse and before that the Martell, has been a destination for dance music fans who flocked to the Burnbank Road venue every weekend to hear resident and visiting DJs spin their tunes.
In a post on its Facebook page, a Temple spokesperson stated: “Temple has been happy to be a staple for clubbing in Falkirk for the last five years. We survived the pandemic and have welcomed you back for the last two years.
"However, due to rising costs and change in nightlife climate we are sadly forced to shut our doors. Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25 will be our final weekend open so join us as we celebrate the past five years.
"We will be passing the torch to a new venue and management team who will reinvigorate 1 Burnbank Road. Thank you to everyone who has come through our doors in the past five years and hope you will support the venue in it's new chapter."
Live music gigs at the premises - which include Saturday's show from the Skababs, a gig by the band Wrest on Saturday, March 4 and tribute act the Foo Fifers on Saturday, March 11 - are reportedly all still going ahead, which seems to point to the premises becoming a live music venue similar to the old Martell days.