Falkirk dance school hosting Christmas market and children's storytelling
On Sunday, December 8, there will be a Christmas market and entertainment for youngsters at AJ Dance Centre, in The Avenue building on High Street, Falkirk from 11am to 2pm. Entry to the market is £2 where there will be lots of stalls from local businesses.
For younger members of the family step inside the Elf Grotto as we all countdown to Christmas with Santa’s Master Elf Jingle. He will help you write a letter for Santa which then can be hand delivered to the man in red himself. This will be followed by some festive singing, tasty snacks and Christmas storytime.
Suitable for three to ten years, each session lasts 20 minutes and tickets are £8 which includes entry to the market. Booking essential here
All money raised will go towards the dance schools showcase in March.
