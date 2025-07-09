Falkirk dad on journey to Hell for Prostate Cancer UK

A Falkirk dad is on a journey to Hell … but it’s all to raise money for a cause important to him.

John Forret wants to raise cash and awareness to help Prostate Cancer UK after his own father was diagnosed with the disease.

He’s currently completing a road trip to Hell – a real place in Norway – in a 2003 VW Bora which he bought for £100.

Prostate cancer affects one in eight men in their lifetime, and John’s challenge aims to support the charity’s vital work in early diagnosis, treatment, and research.

John Forret makes it to Hell - in Norway - for Prostate Cancer UK. Pic: Contributed

When he left his Wallacestone home, the dad-of-two’s original plan was to cover the 1807 miles in a week – the equivalent of travelling two and a half times the length of the UK.

But as his journey has caught the attention of his many supporters, dad-of-two-John has decided to push on with a “double or nothing” sponsorship challenge. He is now heading to Nordkapp, the northernmost point of Europe and as his family said “is literally the end of the road.

The first leg of his journey symbolised the difficult path many men face when battling this disease with the second symbolising how some journeys, like those faced by men with prostate cancer, can be long and uncertain. John says this is why the work of Prostate Cancer UK is so important.

Ahead of his trip, John, who is the general manager of Eastern Western Motor Group’s Accident Repair Centre, said: “This journey is about shining a light on the reality of prostate cancer and the journey many men have to face. I hope it encourages men to get tested early and supports the vital work Prostate Cancer UK does every day.”

John Forret with wife Karen and their two children. Pic: Contributed

Wife Karen, who is following his journey and fundraising from home, said: “He successfully made it to Hell and is now en route to Nordkapp. All going well, he’ll arrive by Thursday, completing a staggering 3024 miles – 5.5 times the length of the UK – in a £100 VW Bora.”

To get involved in John’s fundraising visit his donation page here