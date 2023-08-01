The Cyrenians charity will be hosting the event in the Walled Garden from noon to 3pm this Saturday, August 5 and admission is free.

There will be lots for all the family to do, including live music, hook-a-duck, tombola, coffee and ice cream cart, face painting, hot dogs, rock painting, antique bike stall and floral arranging. And all this will be taking place against the backdrop of the beautiful gardens which have been fully restored and managed by the charity in conjunction with Falkirk Council’s community justice service.

Visitors can also pop into the cafe in nearby Arnotdale House – also run by the Cyrenians, as well as taking a short walk to see the magnificent floral clock which is now in bloom.