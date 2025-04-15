Falkirk cyclists can go further thanks to return of free bike bus service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Inner Forth Bike Bus is returning for another season after a successful pilot programme in 2024.

A free transport service, operated by the Climate FORTH project and PVT Transfer, runs between Alloa and the Forth Bridges and has undergone some “tweaks and changes” to offer a new and improved experience for passengers.

Remaining unchanged is the focus on providing a more sustainable way for cyclists, and those travelling with bikes, to get around the Inner Forth. Walkers are also welcome to hop on and off to explore the impressive heritage attractions of the Inner Forth.

The service re-launches on Sunday, April 20, and will run every Sunday until October 26.

The Inner Forth Bike Bus will be running once again in 2025 (Picture: Submitted)

Tom Buchanan, of PVT Transfer, said: “We are delighted to partner with the Climate FORTH project to offer free transport to all cyclists and walkers with the Inner Forth Bike Bus.

"We are excited to welcome passengers on board again in 2025 and to facilitate exploration of the Inner Forth area in a more climate-responsible way.”

Climate FORTH listened to feedback submitted from passengers last year and have reduced the amount of stops the bus will make, to speed up the journey times on board.

It is hoped the amended route, along with several new stop locations including Port Edgar Marina, will make the experience more convenient and enjoyable.

Other drop-off and pick-up points include The Kelpies Hub, Alloa Train Station and Bo’ness Bus Station.

James Stead, project manager for Climate FORTH, said: “The Inner Forth Bike Bus is one of our innovative activities that can test and showcase novel ways of public transport in the region, that support active travel, sustainable modes of transport and accessibility to local heritage.

"We encourage people to give the Bike Bus a spin for free on Sundays and explore more of the hidden gems near you this spring and summer.”

Although booking is not essential, it is recommended to ensure a place on board, especially if traveling with a modified cycle or as part of a group.

Bookings can be made by emailing PVT Transfer at [email protected] with your details, number of passengers, bikes and pick-up and drop-off points.

