Falkirk curry kings in hot competition for top award

Two of Falkirk’s best-loved Indian restaurants have been named as finalists in the second annual Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland), to be staged on September 8.

The teams behind Falkirk’s Sanam Tandoori and Bainsford restaurant Masala Ram’s are among 70 contenders from across the whole of Scotland.

Bainsford restaurant Masala Ram's successes include Best Dining Experience of the Year (Central) in the Scottish Curry Awards 2019.

Both operations enjoy strong regular clientele, and already have a string of previous successes to their credit - so either could be in with a chance of clinching a new accolade.

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony at the Sheraton Grand in Edinburgh, to be hosted by BBC TV news anchor, Samantha Simmonds.

The awards are organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) which represents the nation’s 30,000 Asian and Oriental restaurants.

“The Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards 2019 promises to be an unforgettable night, where we will recognise the excellence of Asian and Oriental restaurants in Scotland.

“We will be celebrating the many different cultures and cuisines that contribute so much to the British economy.”

Pat Chapman, chief judge and author of the Good Curry Guide, said: “Every restaurant and takeaway that has entered the Asian Curry Awards has been of a high standard and they all deserve the highest praise.”