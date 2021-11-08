Falkirk cowboy Shepherd Struthers appears in Glasgow band Pandas' music video

Shepherd Struthers, 19, appeared in the video.

The band, Pandas, who are playing in Oakley this Sunday, teamed up with Shepherd to conceptualise and shoot the video in Glasgow last month.

The music video premiered last Sunday, and has seen widespread acclaim across Instagram and Facebook.

Shepherd shared how the collaboration came about: “I met Ellis, the vocalist from the band at a gig when I was 16, so this collaboration was a long-

time coming.

“Producing the video was a laugh-riot, I felt right at home even though we had no idea what we were doing. We had a wee boogie, it was a real laugh filming.”

Struthers, a local musician from Bantaskine, dons cowboy attire as they play a bounty hunter called Sergio - tasked with hunting down Pandas band for stealing a Vespa.

The video trails the band as they are hunted from Kelvingrove park to the Glasgow Subway, culminating in a stand-off where the band needs to play a song to impress Struthers for their bounty to be waived.

Shepherd went on to share how much their favourite parts of production, stating: “My favourite scene we filmed had to be in the Glasgow Subway, we got told off by the conductors so many times, but we managed to get it filmed.