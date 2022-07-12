Falkirk couple's sub zero husky trail adventure for hospice

Gordon and Sam Russell, from Laurieston, jumped at the chance to experience sub zero temperatures and go sledding with huskies in Sweden back in April because it gave them a chance to raise money for the Fankerton hospice.

Sam (38) said: “When we first met and I got to know Gordon, he was always doing things to raise money for Strathcarron Hospice. I’ve had relatives who have been at the hospice, so I know how well people are looked after there.”

The couple even took the step to use their wedding day in July 2020 to raise money for Strathcarron’s Pay for a Day initiative, which at the time had daily running costs of £12,900.

Sam Russell makes a new friend in Sweden

Sam said: "We thought we would do some really cool stuff together before starting a family. We were looking to do a cycle from Vietnam to Cambodia, but due to COVID-19 that never went ahead.

"Then we saw the husky sledding holiday for the end of March into April and decided to give it a go. It just sounded so exciting – an outdoor adventure where you experience new things. Five days of sledding and four nights sleeping outside in campsites.”

After a marathon air travel experience – which saw the couple leave Scotland at 11am on Thursday and finally arrive in Sweden on Friday night – they began their adventure in Sweden’s northernmost town Kiruna, which lies just inside the Arctic Circle.

Temperatures fell to as low as minus 20°C during the night and rose to minus 5°C during the day.

Sam said: "We were given all the clothing and equipment we needed, as well as the training with the dogs. There were four of them to each sled and we were shown how to handle them, harness them and how to feed them.

"It’s really hard to see them as wild animals. They get really excited when they see you and start barking because they know they will soon be off pulling a sled.

"They even put their legs up for you, waiting to get their harness on. They take you where you are going, all you really control is the brake and the speed you go at.

"If it was up to the dogs, they would be going full speed all the time until they ran out of energy. You have to keep tapping the brake – when you do that they turn around to look at you as if they are angry you are slowing them down.”

All in all, Sam and Gordon (44) travelled 130km over the five days they were there and raised a ton of cash for Strathcarron.

The couple set a target of £9264 and have more than surpassed that, with the £14,820 they raised now enough to pay for a day of care at Strathcarron, which currently needs to raise over £14,632 every day to keep its vital palliative care services running.