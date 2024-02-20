Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organised by a coalition of charities – including Christian Aid, Christian Climate Action and the Salvation Army – the 10-day long No Faith in Fossil Fuels vigil, which started on Valentine’s Day, runs until Saturday, February 24.

People from across the UK have been taking part in the relay style vigil, with protesters taking it in turns to sit outside the Houses of Parliament.

Cath and Richard Dyer, from Falkirk, joined the vigil in the early hours of Monday morning.

Falkirk MP John McNally join constituents Cath and Richard Dyer during the climate justice protest in Westminster (Picture: Submitted)

Cath said: “We joined the vigil at midnight and were grateful it was dry and fairly mild. The moon was with us most of the night and there was a beautiful sunrise

behind Big Ben.

"But the traffic never stopped, and because of light pollution we could see no stars. It made us so conscious of the beauty of creation and, at the same time, the terrible damage that human beings are doing to it.

“This is why we had to be part of the vigil. We have to persuade our politicians to stop allowing any more fossil fuel extraction, invest heavily in renewable energy and a just transition for workers in the oil and gas industries, contribute substantially to the UN’s loss and damage fund, and make polluters pay.

"We are grateful we had time to share our views with our MP John McNally, who came to meet us on Tuesday morning.”

International development charity Christian Aid is one of the event organisers.

Lucy le Roux, the charity’s Scotland campaigns and advocacy co-ordinator, said: “It’s brilliant people from across in the UK have been moved to take part in this Lent vigil for climate justice."The biggest polluters, including fossil fuel companies, need to pay for climate action. Both the UK and the Scottish Government must deliver on their international

climate finance pledges.