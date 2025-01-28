Falkirk couple reveal the rewards of being puppy raisers for Guide Dogs Scotland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Earlier this week a couple said goodbye to the pet who has shared their home for the last year. But while they are sad to see her go, they know that she’s got a very important job to do.

Tracey and Chas Fullerton welcomed guide dog puppy Lake over 13 months ago and, after lots of hard work for both them and the Labrador, plus many fun-filled days, they’ve now taken her to Forfar and Guide Dogs Scotland’s training centre.

Lake will now begin her formal training to become the “eyes” and constant companion for someone with sight loss.

But while it was an emotional and bittersweet farewell, the couple will now concentrate on their new puppy, Charlotte, who is following in Lake’s “paw steps” to become a guide dog.

Tracey and Chas Fullerton with Guide Dog puppies Charlotte and Lake. Pic: Michael Gillen

Tracey said their Falkirk home always had dogs but they used to favour whippets and never thought about having a Labrador.

"But it became too difficult when one died: we became far too attached to them,” she explained. “We lost one whippet during Covid and another about two years ago. We just couldn’t go through that again of taking a dog to the vets and having to say goodbye. It is too difficult.”

But through her work with the NHS Tracey learned the wait to get a guide dog was four years for someone with sight loss who was getting their first one, and two to four years for someone getting a replacement dog.

"I immediately thought ‘we can do this’ as it would give us a dog in our lives again and what we would be doing would help someone who needed a guide dog.”

Lake is now in full-time training at Guide Dogs for the Blind's Forfar Training School. Pic: Michael Gillen

After contacting the charity, Tracey and Chas, who is a taxi driver, went through the sign up process to become volunteer puppy raisers.

At the end of 2023 they were teamed with Lake and the couple said they then embarked on a remarkable journey helping to socialise the pup and give her training at the start of her journey to be a guide dog.

Tracey said: “Most of what we do with our pups is no surprise. We give the pups a loving home, teach basic commands and introduce them to various experiences that will benefit them when they go on to be partnered with someone living with sight loss.

"I never expected to meet so many great people through the role. You are not doing this alone.

The Fullertons on one of their many walks with the puppies. Pic: Michael Gillen

“The best thing is that you know you are a making a difference. You know your puppy could be a life-changer and you are just so happy for their future partner, having this amazing dog in their life.

"Lake is incredible and has such a joyful personality. She’s got a great life ahead of her.”

During the past year the couple have taken Lake on some great adventures: whether it be a walk around the Helix, a trip to Tiree in a camper van which involved going on the ferry, a visit to Stirling Castle and lots more.

"Every weekend we say where can we take her – and for the last few weeks, we’ve had Charlotte to consider. We’re always looking for new experiences so they can have the best start before they go to puppy school,” Tracey added.

Lake and Charlotte pose for the camera. Pic: Michael Gillen

"You are basically getting the dog used to life, work and the world around them.”

The couple say that they’ve met some wonderful people when they’ve been out with the dogs: “People always want to stop and chat about them and what they do. It’s lovely.”

Tracey said she took Lake to work with her and they even made a visit to Cineworld where the staff gave them free tickets as they appreciated it was part of Lake’s training.

"She sat wonderfully throughout the film – and it was Deadpool so pretty noisy but she was great. We’ve also taken her to the Party Shop to get used to lots of balloons, as well as doing the supermarket shopping.

"You can put a lot of pressure on yourself to train your dog but really all you do is get them used to lots of different experiences and then the team at Forfar do the magic.”

Tracey continued: “Puppy raisers normally have their pup for around 12-16 months. I’ve always felt supported to work with my puppy and there are loads of guides and videos to get you up to speed. Having a dedicated puppy development advisor from Guide Dogs is invaluable.

A fond farewell for Tracey Fullerton from Lake. Pic: Michael Gillen

“The pups and I are learning together. Puppy raising gives you a huge sense of purpose and happiness is found in giving back, volunteering and contributing. This role is allowing me to make a huge random act of kindness.

“Puppy raising is the most rewarding and fulfilling thing I have ever done. I have an enormous sense of pride as I see our pups progress and overcome challenges.

"There are so many people willing to help. It’s a lovely community who want all the dogs to succeed and are always happy to help.”

Guide Dogs Scotland is currently looking to recruit more volunteer puppy raisers in Falkirk. The charity relies on volunteers to help provide its life-changing services, with puppy raisers forming the foundations of every guide dog partnership.

They are also always needing people to fundraise as puppy raisers have all their costs covered – everything from food and toys provided to vet bills paid.

Lake is now undergoing her early training at Forfar before moving on to advanced when she will then be matched to someone with sight loss, giving them freedom and independence.

If you are interested in becoming a puppy raiser find out more here

Tracey added: “We’ll miss Lake but now we’ve got a whole new adventure to begin with Charlotte.”