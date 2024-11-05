A chance meeting in a youth club led to romance and a lifetime of happy marriage.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janette and Jim Gorman met at Castlemilk West Church youth club in 1961 where they quickly became part of a group who still remain friends to this day.

One year later the couple started walking out together and got engaged in 1963.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The happy pair married in the same Castlemilk West Church on October 30, 1964 – celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary last week.

Jim and Janette Gorman with family members who were able to attend their 60th anniversary tea party on October 30. Pic: Michael Gillen

On their wedding day they had a special guard of honour at the church made up of members of the Life Boys which Janette was in charge of, while Jim was an officer in the Boys' Brigade with the same section.

The couple’s first home was a room and kitchen in Glasgow’s Dennistoun but a year later they moved to Grangemouth when Jim was offered a job in Walter Alexander’s in Camelon as a coachbuilder. He continued to work their for the next 45 years.

Shortly after their arrival in Grangemouth, daughter Laura was born in 1966, followed by Carol in 1969 and twin sons, Graeme and Barry, completed the family in 1971.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their family has now grown to include seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren with another great-grandchild due next spring.

Jim and Janette Gorman on their wedding day in 1964. Pic: Contributed

Jim had many interests and was a member of Falkirk Victoria Harriers, as well as playing in a band called Sapphire for many years.

Meanwhile, Janette had a varied career eventually retiring from Falkirk Council’s social work department in 2005.

The family lived in Grangemouth until 1993 before moving to Falkirk where they happily spent the next 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, Jim’s health has deteriorated in recent years and he is now resident in Barleystone Nursing Home, Westquarter.

Staff at the home helped the family members who were able to attend to host a tea party to mark the diamond anniversary on October 30 where a spectacular cake was presented to surprise the special couple on their big day.